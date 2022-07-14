STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India pacer Umesh Yadav takes maiden wicket in County cricket

The 34-year-old pacer, who was roped in by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Taylor Cornall.

Published: 14th July 2022 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav appeals for lbw on day two of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Senior India pacer Umesh Yadav has notched up his maiden wicket in the County Championship representing Middlesex against Worcestershire on the second day here.

The 34-year-old pacer, who was roped in by Middlesex for the remainder of the English County season replacing Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, took the wicket of Taylor Cornall.

Umesh went through the defence of Cornall (11) to return with figures of 14-1-45-1.

On day 2, Middlesex dismissed Worcestershire for 191 and then reached 180 for six to take a lead of 177 runs.

Middlesex had scored 188 in their first innings.

Umesh is also the latest Indian to join veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya in County cricket.

While Pujara plays for Sussex, Sundar and Krunal have signed up for Lancashire and Warwickshire respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umesh Yadav County Championship Middlesex Worcestershire
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp