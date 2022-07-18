Taleb takes Indian Overseas Bank to victory   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once again in the league, Taleb Shah Rahim Shah was in his element as he struck three goals (3, 4,11) to enable Indian Overseas Bank blank Indira Gandhi Memorial Hockey Club 8-0 in a league match of the Chennai Hockey Association super division league played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium on Sunday.

Results: Integral Coach Factory 4 (Sahil 23; Dhanush 43; Shyam Kumar 52; Sanjay Xalxo 57) bt Income Tax 2 (Chingappa 35; Vinoth 59); Indian Overseas Bank 8 (Taleb Shah Rahim Shah (3, 4,11); Thiyagarajan 13; Vinod Rayer (28, 38); Rubinderpal Singh 44; Suresh Babu 56) bt Indra Gandhi Memorial Hockey Club 0.

Ganishma shines

Women of the match Ganishma’s 30 came in handy for Spark Cricket Foundation (Chennai) to hammer Golden Girls (Tenkasi) by seven wickets in the final of the Leela Krishnan memorial women’s T20 tournament organised by VCG trust, Kalambattu, Vellore on Sunday. Kumaravel Pandian IAS, district collector, Vellore was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.

Brief scores: Final: Golden Girls (Tenkasi) 113/9 in 20 ovs (G Kamalini 38) lost to Spark Cricket Foundation (Chennai) 117/3 in 19.2 ovs (Ganishma 30). WoM: Ganishma. 3rd place: DRC (Chennai) 94/4 in 20 ovs (Sanjana Suman 36) lost to Smiling Girls 98/3 in 17.3 ovs (Jenitha 34, Rashmeka 3/29). Special awards: Best Batter: Jenitha (Smiling Pearls). Best Bowler: Annanya (Golden Girls). Best fielder: Subaharini (DRC, Chennai). Emerging player : Kavya (WOFCC, Kovai). Player of the Tournament: Svathika (Smiling Pearls).

Tarun helps St Bedes win

St Bedes-A school beat Ramachandra school at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday to be crowned winners of the U-13 Inter-School cricket tournament hosted by Akshar Arbol International School. Batting first, St Bedes scored 159/3 in 30 overs. In reply, Ramachandra fell short by 34 runs. Tarun Kumar from St Bedes School was the player of the match as Chief Guest K Vasudevadas, former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings cricketer, distributed the awards.

CHENNAI: Once again in the league, Taleb Shah Rahim Shah was in his element as he struck three goals (3, 4,11) to enable Indian Overseas Bank blank Indira Gandhi Memorial Hockey Club 8-0 in a league match of the Chennai Hockey Association super division league played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium on Sunday. Results: Integral Coach Factory 4 (Sahil 23; Dhanush 43; Shyam Kumar 52; Sanjay Xalxo 57) bt Income Tax 2 (Chingappa 35; Vinoth 59); Indian Overseas Bank 8 (Taleb Shah Rahim Shah (3, 4,11); Thiyagarajan 13; Vinod Rayer (28, 38); Rubinderpal Singh 44; Suresh Babu 56) bt Indra Gandhi Memorial Hockey Club 0. Ganishma shines Women of the match Ganishma’s 30 came in handy for Spark Cricket Foundation (Chennai) to hammer Golden Girls (Tenkasi) by seven wickets in the final of the Leela Krishnan memorial women’s T20 tournament organised by VCG trust, Kalambattu, Vellore on Sunday. Kumaravel Pandian IAS, district collector, Vellore was the chief guest and gave away the prizes. Brief scores: Final: Golden Girls (Tenkasi) 113/9 in 20 ovs (G Kamalini 38) lost to Spark Cricket Foundation (Chennai) 117/3 in 19.2 ovs (Ganishma 30). WoM: Ganishma. 3rd place: DRC (Chennai) 94/4 in 20 ovs (Sanjana Suman 36) lost to Smiling Girls 98/3 in 17.3 ovs (Jenitha 34, Rashmeka 3/29). Special awards: Best Batter: Jenitha (Smiling Pearls). Best Bowler: Annanya (Golden Girls). Best fielder: Subaharini (DRC, Chennai). Emerging player : Kavya (WOFCC, Kovai). Player of the Tournament: Svathika (Smiling Pearls). Tarun helps St Bedes win St Bedes-A school beat Ramachandra school at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday to be crowned winners of the U-13 Inter-School cricket tournament hosted by Akshar Arbol International School. Batting first, St Bedes scored 159/3 in 30 overs. In reply, Ramachandra fell short by 34 runs. Tarun Kumar from St Bedes School was the player of the match as Chief Guest K Vasudevadas, former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings cricketer, distributed the awards.