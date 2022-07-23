Home Sport Cricket

TNPL: Sai takes Chepauk Super Gillies to victory

TN Premier League logo

TN Premier League logo (Photo| Facebook via TNPL)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former India captain K Srikkanth whose game was all about T20 much before the shortest version of the game was born had often said that “there is a method in the madness in the slam-bang version of the game.”

In other words, one must be judicious in shot selection and choose the right ball to attack. Chepauk Super Gillies top-order was not judicious in shot selection and they were saved from embarrassment thanks’ to U Sasidev’s unbeaten 45 which helped them defeat iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 60 runs in the TNPL at Salem on Friday. Sasidev’s effort was complimented by Sai Kishore, whose 4 for 2 came in handy for his team to bag two points. 

Chasing 134 for a win, Tiruppur too had a poor start. Anirudha Srikkanth (25) showed intent but once she got out, it was a virtual march past with Tiruppur's lower order caving in to pressure. Earlier, Sasidev took Chepauk to 133/9.

Brief scores: Chepauk 133/9 in 20 overs (Sasidev 45 n.o, Crist 3/30) bt Tiruppur 73 in 19.3 overs  (Sai Kishore 4/2).

TAGS
Chepauk Super Gillies Tiruppur Tamizhans Sai Kishore TNPL
