England vs South Africa ODI: SA wins toss, decides to bat first

The one-day international is a deciding match as the three-match series is tied at 1-1.

Published: 24th July 2022 03:47 PM

South Africa players warm up during a training session at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England

South Africa players warm up during a training session at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the deciding one-day international against England at Headingley on Sunday.

Both teams were unchanged from the second ODI, won by England by 118 runs at Old Trafford on Friday.

South Africa won the first match by 62 runs in Durham on Tuesday.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Joe Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

