TNPL: Lyca Kovai Kings trump Madurai Panthers in eliminator

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ganga Sridhar Raju’s unbeaten 49 off 40 balls paved the way for Lyca Kovai Kings to beat Madurai Panthers by 20 by DLS method in the rain-hit eliminator match of the TNPL on Tuesday at Salem. Set a target of 127, Kovai were on course for a win and were 72 for no loss in 9.5 overs when rain stopped play. Kovai, at that stage, required 55 runs in 61 balls. Kovai began with a bang as their openers Sridhar Raju and J Suresh went hammer and tongs on the Madurai attack. Sridhar Raju’s six off Kiran Akash where the ball went sailing into the stands at square leg was perhaps the shot of the evening.

Earlier, on the eve of the eliminator round of the TNPL 2022, Madurai Panthers captain NS Chaturved said that his team will treat the knock-out game as another match of the league round. “We have been preparing well for the eliminator game. We will play as usual and not put unnecessary pressure on ourselves. All our key players know their role and are keen to perform to their potential,’’ said Chaturved.

This approach enabled Madurai openers V Aaditya and KB Arun Karthik to begin on a positive note. The duo played medium pacer Abhishek Tanwar and spinners Ajit Ram and Shahrukh Khan deftly. Shahrukh Khan after bowling an over brought in leggie B Surya. This did the trick as Aaditya was done in by change of pace. Thereafter, spinners held centre stage.

Brief scores: Madurai 126/7 in 20 overs (Arun Karthik 47 n.o) lost to Kovai 72/0 in 9.5 overs (Sridhar raju 49 n.o) via D/L method.

