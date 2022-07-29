Home Sport Cricket

BCCI should allow Indian cricketers to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Adam Gilchrist

Published: 29th July 2022

Adam Gilchrist, former Australian cricket player . ( File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Wicket-keeping legend Adam Gilchrist on Thursday said he wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow the Indian cricketers to take part in T20 leagues outside the country.

The BCCI, presently, does not allow Indian players to participate in overseas T20 leagues like Australia's Big Bash League to maintain the exclusivity of IPL.

"It will be wonderful (if the Indian players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues), I personally feel that it won't diminish the IPL, it will only grow them as a brand. If they (Indian players) can play in Australia or South Africa," Gilchrist told reporters.

"But the challenge is we are all playing our domestic seasons at the same time, so that is a hard thing, isn't it?," he added.

Gilchrist's suggestion came after a day he questioned the growing dominance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in world cricket.

However, the three-time World Cup winner maintained he was not against the world's most popular T20 league.

"I'm not criticising the IPL, but why won't Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I've never had an open and honest answer: Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league. I am not saying in a provocative sense but is that a fair question?" he asked.

"I really want to highlight (that the) six seasons (I played in the IPL) I loved it. It was a great experience. It is the premier T20 competition in the world, but it is important to allow other boards and countries to prosper as well," he added.

Need to be patient with Rishabh Pant, Gilchrist once again praised India's swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and urged the Indian board to be patient with him when things go awry.

"He (Pant) is one of the most exciting cricketers to watch, I think he just lights up a stage and makes an electric atmosphere when he is playing, that is wonderful," Gilchrist said.

"The BCCI, the management and the selectors will just need to be patient with him. A few innings if he doesn't score they shouldn't be too harsh on him, because you don't want to suppress the natural flair," he added.

