Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup is ultimate goal, says Dinesh Karthik after India's win against WI

The 37-year-old, who made his debut for India way back in 2004, was full of praise for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

Published: 30th July 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batter Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the second T20 match between India and South Africa, at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (Photo |AFP))

Indian batter Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the second T20 match between India and South Africa, at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. (Photo |AFP))

By PTI

PORT OF SPAIN: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who was instrumental in India's victory against the West Indies in the first T20 international here, said his ultimate aim is to lift the upcoming T20 World Cup title in Australia.

Karthik, with his breezy unbeaten innings of 41 off just 19 deliveries at the Brian Lara Stadium, performed the finisher's job brilliantly once again and took India to a solid 190 for six, after the visitors batted first.

The innings turned out to be extremely crucial.

"These are small tick-boxes that we need to have at this point. But the ultimate goal is to do well in the T20 World Cup," Karthik told teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on BCCI TV.

The 37-year-old, who made his debut for India way back in 2004, was full of praise for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

"I think this is a very different team and I am enjoying this set-up. There is a great sort of calmness that is around the captain and the coach, a lot of credit must go to them," Karthik added.

In an international career of almost 19 years, Karthik was part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik T20 T20 World Cup Ravichandran Ashwin
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp