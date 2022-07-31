Mukesh interacts with students at CSK camp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary interacted with the students at the Super Kings Academy in Thoraipakkam, Chennai on Saturday. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer passed on valuable inputs to various age category students at the academy.“I never thought I would play for Chennai Super Kings. When I was on the team bus (for the first time), Dhoni tapped me on the shoulder and I was like, ‘Oh this is happening with me’ and I felt very proud,” said Choudary. He asked the students to give their best everyday and enjoy the game. “Then you can learn faster and improve. Believe in yourself. Perform, make your parents proud, and try to be disciplined. Listen to your parents, they know better than anyone. Focus on studies”

Gopiraj shines

Gopiraj’s 5/37 came in handy for Tata Consultancy Services to thrash IndusInd Bank by 80 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy memorial cricket tournament.Brief scores: Royal Enfield 136 in 29.4 ovs (Harihara Subramanian 25, MG Ramachandran 31) lost to Equitas Bank 137/4 in 19.1 ovs (C Karthik 75); Tata Consultancy Services 224/7 in 29 ovs (Prithvineal 91, Lokesh Prabhu 53, Dinesh Kumar 3/48) bt IndusInd Bank 144 in 24.1 ovs (Johnson 33, Prithvi Rajan 27, Gopiraj 5/37, Mohamed Hussain 3/4); YSCA 171/7 in 30 ovs (E Prabhakar 80, S Prapanchan 40) bt Apollo Tyres 126 all out in 23.2 ovs (V Jayasurya 51,Yazar 25, Shiva 4/19, S Prapanchan 4/32).

TNCACA u-19 selection trials

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will be organising Under 19 selection trials and boys born on or after September 1, 2003 are eligible to participate in the trials. Boys residing in the jurisdiction of Chennai (as per aadhar Card) will be permitted to participate. Nets selection will be held from August 6 onwards at MAC ‘B’ grounds. Registration form can be downloaded from the TNCA website (www.tnca.in) from 31 July 2022. Last date for submission of forms at the TNCA is August 5, 5 pm. Parents/players have to submit the forms in person at the TNCA office.

Table tennis tourney

TNTTA 3rd state ranking table tennis tournament will be held from August 12 to 14 at ICF indoor stadium, Villivakkam. Entries close on Aug 5 and the same should be sent to tnttaentries@gmail.com. Total prize money is `4 lakhs.

