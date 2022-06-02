STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI secretary Jay Shah after president's cryptic 'app-launch' tweet

Sourav Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, which was all about launching an educational app.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:45 AM

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (R) with Board secretary Jay Shah

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (R) with Board secretary Jay Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday issued a cryptic tweet about his "new journey" that raised speculations about his continuation as BCCI President, prompting the cricket board secretary Jay Shah to clarify that he has not resigned from his post.

Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, which was all about launching an educational app.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person, who has been part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," he wrote in a brief statement.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life."

Ganguly was elected BCCI President in October 2019 and still has four months left in his three-year tenure.

Ganguly's tweet took the social media by storm as many, including media outlets, started speculations about his future.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement issued to PTI.

"We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah further stated.

It has been learnt that Ganguly's tweet was related to his upcoming project.

Ganguly later clarified that his tweet has been misinterpreted and it was related to his new business venture.

"I have launched a new education app worldwide. It's an educational app launched worldwide.

"I was surprised (with the speculations). It was a simple tweet, there is no mention of resignation, nothing," he said.

