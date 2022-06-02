STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Will be fully fit in 6-8 weeks, says Ajinkya Rahane on hamstring injury

Turning out for KKR, Rahane scored 133 runs from seven matches in the just-concluded IPL, but the Mumbaikar termed his experience as a "good one".

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | KKR Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane said it would take at least six to eight weeks to recover fully from the hamstring injury he had sustained while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's Indian Premier League.

Rahane had sustained the injury in KKR's second last game and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

"That (injury) was really unfortunate. But my rehab is going really well. I am recovering really well. I was in Bangalore (at the NCA) for nearly 10 days and I am going there again for my rehab and recovery. It's been on track," Rahane told PTI.

"So right now my only focus is on getting better. Get fit as soon as possible and be on the field. I am not sure (when) I will be able to get (fully) fit, it is expected to be around 6-8 weeks but at this moment it is about taking one day at a time, one week at a time," added the elegant right-handed batter.

Rahane was speaking after the trailer launch of web-series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' to be streamed on 'Voot Select', based on India's 2020-21 Test series triumph in Australia.

India won the series 2-1 after losing the first Test in Adelaide.

Turning out for KKR, Rahane scored 133 runs from seven matches in the just-concluded IPL, but the Mumbaikar termed his experience as a "good one".

"My experience with KKR was really good. I really enjoyed playing for KKR and the atmosphere there was really good. It is kind of a family atmosphere. We enjoyed each other's success on and off the field but unfortunately we couldn't qualify for the play-offs," he added.

"They (KKR team management) gave me a lot of freedom to play my game and I thought it was something special. Playing under (then KKR head coach) Brendon McCullum, I learnt a lot."

Rahane, who scored a match-winning 112 in the 2020 Melbourne Test that scripted the turnaround for India, said it was a "special" knock.

"Definitely that hundred (in Melbourne) was really special and I think that is one of my best hundreds so far overseas and also in Test cricket.

"Considering what happened in Adelaide, 36 all out, losing the Test match and then going to Melbourne with a different mindset and getting a hundred there and winning the Test was more special.

"My hundred was special because we won the Test match there and from there we got the momentum and eventually went on to win the series," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajinkya Rahane KKR Kolkata Knight Riders IPL IPL 2022 Bandon Mein Tha Dum
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp