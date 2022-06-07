Heel injury rules out Colin de Grandhomme from New Zealand tour of England
LONDON: New Zealand all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the test series against England because of a tear in his right heel.
De Grandhomme was injured during the first test defeat at Lord’s and faces a 10-12-week layoff.
Michael Bracewell was with the squad in London as cover for the injured Henry Nicholls and will remain with the tour party.
“It's a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "He's a massive part of our test side and we'll certainly miss him.
"It's great to be able to call on someone like Michael who ... is match-ready.”
De Grandhomme top-scored with 42 in New Zealand's first innings at Lord’s but otherwise had a match to forget in the five-wicket defeat. He was run out off his first ball in the second innings and bowled England captain Ben Stokes, who went on to make a crucial half-century, off a no-ball before leaving the field injured.
The second test at Trent Bridge begins on Friday.