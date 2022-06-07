STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heel injury rules out Colin de Grandhomme from New Zealand tour of England

New Zealand allrounder Colin De Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the test series against England because of a tear in his right heel.

New Zealand all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme

New Zealand all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: New Zealand all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the test series against England because of a tear in his right heel.

De Grandhomme was injured during the first test defeat at Lord’s and faces a 10-12-week layoff.

Michael Bracewell was with the squad in London as cover for the injured Henry Nicholls and will remain with the tour party.

“It's a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "He's a massive part of our test side and we'll certainly miss him.

"It's great to be able to call on someone like Michael who ... is match-ready.”

De Grandhomme top-scored with 42 in New Zealand's first innings at Lord’s but otherwise had a match to forget in the five-wicket defeat. He was run out off his first ball in the second innings and bowled England captain Ben Stokes, who went on to make a crucial half-century, off a no-ball before leaving the field injured.

The second test at Trent Bridge begins on Friday.

