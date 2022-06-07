STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It would be pathetic to suggest Joe Root and I had a fallout: England pacer Stuart Broad

There was speculation of fallout after Stuart Broad was dropped, but the pace stalwart said Joe Root and he are great friends.

Published: 07th June 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

England pacer Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England seam bowler Stuart Broad has dismissed speculation that he and former skipper Joe Root had strained relations following the quick being omitted from the squad for the three-Test away series in the Caribbean.

Both Broad and bowling partner James Anderson were dropped from the Caribbean tour after England's dismal performance in the Ashes in Australia, which the Root-led side lost 0-4. While Broad had no role to play in the Ashes debacle as he was not part of the playing XI in two of the five Tests, and in the remaining three he had useful contributions (he also took a five-for in the drawn fourth Test at Sydney), the pace stalwart paid the price for England's below-par batting performance.

There was speculation of fallout after Broad was dropped, but the pace stalwart said Root and he "are great friends".

"Joe and I are great friends. I can't fall out with someone because they don't pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic," Broad was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Broad, Anderson and Root were part of the Ben Stokes-led side that won the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. The second Test will be played at Trent Bridge from June 10.

"Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he's meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him," Broad added.

"I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years. All that pressure has gone now. He's already a legend of the game, so he can just go out there and enjoy it. Joe and I are great friends. And I've always been someone who can distinguish between business and pleasure.

"I can't fall out with someone because they don't pick me in a team; that would be a bit pathetic," added Broad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Stuart Broad Joe Root
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp