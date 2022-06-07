STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MRC A, Vijay CC in final of senior division league of TNCA

Adithya, Abhinav raised 113 runs in 23.1 overs for the seventh wicket and tried their best to score briskly in order to take the all important lead.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Adithya Ganesh’s unbeaten century (118 not out; 192b, 13x4) went in vain as his team Grand Slam fell 80 runs short of taking lead over MRC ‘A’ in the drawn semifinals of the senior division league of the TNCA played at SSN College. 

Adithya, Abhinav raised 113 runs in 23.1 overs for the seventh wicket and tried their best to score briskly in order to take the all-important lead. But with the asking rate going up, they caved in to pressure. Earlier, resuming from the overnight score of 375/8, MRC made 402/8 in 90 overs. SR Athish remained not out on 89. 

The other semifinal at Chepauk was of academic interest with Vijay CC already taking a 40-run lead over Jolly Rovers on Sunday.

Brief scores: Semifinals: At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 402/8 in 90 ovs (R Ashwin 81, B Anirudh Sitaram 71, Rishi Dhawan 50, SR Athish 89 n.o., K Vignesh 25 retd hurt, M Siddharth 4/105) drew with Grand Slam 323/6 in 90 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 118 n.o, M Abhinav 56 n.o,  Bhargav Merai 52). At MAC: Jolly Rovers 113 drew with Vijay 248/8 decl in 78 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 78, M Shahrukh Khan 31, J Kousik 31, Jalaj Saxena 5/ 86).

Super Kings camp
Super Kings Academy annual camp will begin on June 7 in Chennai (Thoraipakkam) and Salem. Registrations are now open. There will be two-day and five-day camps for boys and girls. Contact: Chennai: 7305322282, Salem: 7305422282.

