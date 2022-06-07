STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan veteran Sidra Ameen makes big gains in ODI batter rankings

Pakistan veteran Sidra Ameen was the big mover courtesy her 218 runs at an average of 72.66 during the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen

Pakistan batter Sidra Ameen (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

DUBAI: Pakistan veteran Sidra Ameen has capped off a superb series with the bat against Sri Lanka by making a massive jump up the latest Women's ODI Batting Rankings, released on Tuesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sidra was the big mover courtesy her 218 runs at an average of 72.66 during the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka.

She jumped a massive 19 places to be ranked 35th overall on the batter rankings, with the 30-year-old making a big gain thanks to a century and half-century in Karachi.

It caps off a remarkable start to the year for Sidra, who became the first Pakistani woman to score a century in the history of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup when she scored 104 against Bangladesh in New Zealand in March.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu scored a fine 101 in the second ODI and aggregated 142 runs in the three ODIs. She re-enters the rankings at No.23.

Australia's Alyssa Healy still leads England's Nat Sciver at the top of the ODI batter rankings after the duo dominated the Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Ireland youngster Gaby Lewis is the big mover on the latest T20 batter rankings, with the right-hander jumping seven spots to be rated equal 23rd overall following an impressive showing against South Africa.

Lewis has 83 runs to her name from the opening two matches of the three-game T20I series and that form has been duly rewarded by the rise in the rankings.

South Africa duo Tazmin Brits (up three spots to 36th) and Chloe Tryon (rise of four places to equal 49th) also made some gains, while right-armer Nadine de Klerk rose eight places to equal 25th on the all-rounder rankings.

De Klerk also made her move up the bowler rankings, with the 22-year-old rising 22 places to be 48th overall behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

De Klerk's South African team-mate Tumi Sekhukhune is the biggest mover on the bowling rankings, with her five scalps from the opening two matches of the T20 series seeing her rise 20 spots to 27th overall.

