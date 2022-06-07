STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai’s Parkar steals headline with century on debut 

Two youngsters Mumbai’s Suved Parkar and Bengal’s Sudip Gharami hogged the limelight on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals that got underway in Bengaluru.

Published: 07th June 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Saurabh Kumar 

By Express News Service

Two youngsters Mumbai’s Suved Parkar and Bengal’s Sudip Gharami hogged the limelight on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals that got underway in Bengaluru. Here is a wrap...

Mumbai batters dominate opening day
Debutant Suved Parkar hit a stroke-filled 104 to guide Mumbai to a strong 304 for three on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand. Armaan Jaffer (60) and Sarfaraz Khan (69 n.o) slammed half-centuries as the Mumbai dominated the day’s play. Parkar, the 21-year-old right-hand batter who got a life, anchored the innings, striking eight boundaries and two sixes in his 218-ball knock after Mumbai lost both openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashashvi Jaiswal cheaply. Brief scores: Mumbai 304/3 (Parkar 104 batting, Sarfaraz 69 batting) vs Uttarakhand.

Saurabh, Mavi put UP in control
Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked up four wickets while Shivam Mavi took three wickets as Uttar Pradesh kept Karnataka in check in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals on Monday. Asked to bat first, Karnataka started on a positive note with Mayank Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarath adding 57 runs for the first wicket. But there after, the hosts lost the plot. Apart from opener Samarth who scored 57, the rest of the batting line-up failed to cash in as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. For Saurabh, who is in the national radar, this performance is bound to give a lot of confidence. Brief scores: Karanataka 213/7 (Samarth 57, Saurabh 4/67, Mavi 3/40).

Bengal in command 
Young Sudip Gharami finally did justice to his talent with a maiden first-class ton against Jharkhand that steered Bengal to a commanding 310/1. Jharkhand’s pedestrian effort with the ball helped Bengal’s cause as Gharami showed fine temperament and technique en route his unbeaten 106-run knock that came off 204 balls, with 13 fours and a six. Anushtup Majumdar (85 batting) also played attractive shots as they added 178 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand. Earlier, Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) and Abhishek Raman (41 retd hurt) laid the foundation for Bengal. Brief scores: Bengal 310/1 (Gharami 106 batting, Majumdar 85 batting, Easwaran 65) vs Jharkhand.

MP attack shuts Punjab to 219
Fast bowlers Anubhav Agarwal and Puneet Datey scalped three wickets apiece to help Madhya Pradesh bundle out Punjab for 219 on Monday. Opting to bat, Punjab had banked on their young core to deliver. However, they lost Shubman Gill (9) cheaply to Datey. Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma (47) and Anmolpreet Singh (47) put on 81 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship. But Datey struck again removing the well-set Sharma, after which things went awry for Punjab. Brief scores: Punjab 219 in 71.3 ovs (Abhishek 47, Anmolpreet 47; Datey 3/48, Anubhav 3/36) vs Madhya Pradesh 5/0 in 1 over. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suved Parkar Sudip Gharami Ranji Trophy
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp