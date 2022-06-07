Ranji Trophy: Mumbai’s Parkar steals headline with century on debut 

By Express News Service

Two youngsters Mumbai’s Suved Parkar and Bengal’s Sudip Gharami hogged the limelight on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals that got underway in Bengaluru. Here is a wrap...

Mumbai batters dominate opening day

Debutant Suved Parkar hit a stroke-filled 104 to guide Mumbai to a strong 304 for three on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand. Armaan Jaffer (60) and Sarfaraz Khan (69 n.o) slammed half-centuries as the Mumbai dominated the day’s play. Parkar, the 21-year-old right-hand batter who got a life, anchored the innings, striking eight boundaries and two sixes in his 218-ball knock after Mumbai lost both openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashashvi Jaiswal cheaply. Brief scores: Mumbai 304/3 (Parkar 104 batting, Sarfaraz 69 batting) vs Uttarakhand.

Saurabh, Mavi put UP in control

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked up four wickets while Shivam Mavi took three wickets as Uttar Pradesh kept Karnataka in check in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals on Monday. Asked to bat first, Karnataka started on a positive note with Mayank Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarath adding 57 runs for the first wicket. But there after, the hosts lost the plot. Apart from opener Samarth who scored 57, the rest of the batting line-up failed to cash in as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. For Saurabh, who is in the national radar, this performance is bound to give a lot of confidence. Brief scores: Karanataka 213/7 (Samarth 57, Saurabh 4/67, Mavi 3/40).

Bengal in command

Young Sudip Gharami finally did justice to his talent with a maiden first-class ton against Jharkhand that steered Bengal to a commanding 310/1. Jharkhand’s pedestrian effort with the ball helped Bengal’s cause as Gharami showed fine temperament and technique en route his unbeaten 106-run knock that came off 204 balls, with 13 fours and a six. Anushtup Majumdar (85 batting) also played attractive shots as they added 178 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand. Earlier, Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) and Abhishek Raman (41 retd hurt) laid the foundation for Bengal. Brief scores: Bengal 310/1 (Gharami 106 batting, Majumdar 85 batting, Easwaran 65) vs Jharkhand.

MP attack shuts Punjab to 219

Fast bowlers Anubhav Agarwal and Puneet Datey scalped three wickets apiece to help Madhya Pradesh bundle out Punjab for 219 on Monday. Opting to bat, Punjab had banked on their young core to deliver. However, they lost Shubman Gill (9) cheaply to Datey. Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma (47) and Anmolpreet Singh (47) put on 81 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship. But Datey struck again removing the well-set Sharma, after which things went awry for Punjab. Brief scores: Punjab 219 in 71.3 ovs (Abhishek 47, Anmolpreet 47; Datey 3/48, Anubhav 3/36) vs Madhya Pradesh 5/0 in 1 over.