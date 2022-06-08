STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs SA: KL Rahul ruled out of entire series due to injury, Pant to captain team 

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side in the five-match T20 International series against South Africa.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batter KL Rahul

Indian batter KL Rahul (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper KL Rahul was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to an injury.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy, will lead the side.

"KL is out of whole series and Rishabh Pant will lead the team as he is the designated deputy," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.

It is understood that Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan in the series-opener on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul India vs South Africa KL Rahul injury
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp