Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

By Online Desk

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj announced retirement from all forms of international cricket. Mithali is currently the leading run-getter in women's ODIs.

The veteran Indian cricketer has represented India in 232 matches, amassing 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68.

Mithali tweeted, "Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support."

Here's the full statement of Mithali Raj

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life.

Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end.

Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket.

Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour.

I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of the Indian cricket is bright.

I'd like to thank the BCCI and Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received - first as a player and then as Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well.

This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I'd love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women's Cricket in India and world over.

Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support."