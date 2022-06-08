STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workload and role clarity in focus for team India

With India set to play 15 T20Is, 6 ODIs and a Test match across three different continents in the next 60 days, Dravid is keen to manage the workload of players,

Published: 08th June 2022

Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)

Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As teams are trying to build momentum towards the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia in October, India men’s head coach Rahul Dravid isn’t taking his eye off the hectic sch­edule between now and then. 

With India set to play 15 T20Is, 6 ODIs and a Test match across three different continents in the next 60 days, Dravid is keen to manage the workload of players, especially the ones who play all three formats.

Speaking ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, Dravid said that it would be unrealistic to expect all-format players, including skipper Rohit Sharma who is rested for the T20Is, to take part in every game. “With the kind of busy schedule we have, there are times we need to rest our big players,” he said. “It is a balance between managing the workload of some of the players, especially who have been a part of all three formats of the game for us in the last six months.”

