STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ECB announces departure of James Taylor from head scout role

Former England batter James Taylor has left his role as head scout at the England and Wales Cricket Board, the ECB confirmed.

Published: 10th June 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LONDON: Former England batter James Taylor has left his role as head scout at the England and Wales Cricket Board, the ECB confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Taylor, 32, was appointed full-time England men's team selector in July 2018 and became Head Scout in April 2021 following a restructure of England's high-performance programme. As Head Scout, he was an integral part of providing information into selection.

Commenting on the departure of Taylor, Managing Director of England men's cricket, Rob Key, said, "James Taylor has been a great servant to English cricket both as a player and an excellent administrator over the past four years. He has a deep passion for the game and is attuned to the current demands of a modern cricketer, having played with and against most of the England set-up and pathway players.

"Everyone at the ECB would like to thank James for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

"It has been an honour to hold the position of selector for three years and the last year as Head Scout. I would like to thank everyone at the ECB for all their support. We have had some fantastic highlights during that period that I will remember forever. The time is right for me to explore new opportunities, and I'm excited about what lies ahead," Taylor said.

Taylor was forced to retire in 2016 having been diagnosed with the heart ailment, played seven Tests and 27 ODIs for England and had a distinguished county career with Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ECB James Taylor
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp