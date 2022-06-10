STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs South Africa first T20: We failed in execution while bowling, says Rishabh Pant

The Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa achieved their highest T20 run-chase to end India's 12-match winning streak in the format.

South Africa's David Miller greets India's captain Rishabh Pant after winning the first T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

South Africa's David Miller greets India's captain Rishabh Pant after winning the first T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India captain Rishabh Pant feels his team lacked execution with the ball despite putting enough runs on the board to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first T20 here on Thursday.

After putting on a huge 211 for four riding on Ishan Kishan's 76, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa achieved their highest T20 run-chase to end India's 12-match winning streak in the format.

Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out) and David Miller (64 not out) shared unbeaten 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand the visitors an easy win.

"I think we had enough on the board but were off with our execution, but credit to the opposition," Pant said at the post-match press conference.

"We thought the slower one was working when we were batting but it became easier in the second innings. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better."

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was full of praise for Van der Dussen and Miller.

"That was a proper batting display. David (Miller) carried his form, properly supported by Rassie (van der Dussen). It was a good wicket probably reading the situation better and (corrections needed) going to the death options earlier and taking away the boundary balls.

"We have a lot of belief on Rassie. He takes it slowly and takes it on at the end. He is the guy who sees us through. With David, makes it very explosive," Bavuma said.

Bavuma said he expected the wicket to play better in the second innings and that's why he chose to field after winning the toss.

The visiting skipper also had words of appreciation for Ishan Kishan.

"I think the way Ishan batted, he made it look easy. He put our spinners under pressure," Bavuma said.

Miller, who was adjudged man-of-the-match for his explosive knock, said his understanding his game in the last few years has made him a better cricketer.

"I think it's a lot of hard work, have been understanding my game a lot better in the last four-five years," he said.

"I have been around for some time now but understanding and winning games give you a lot more confidence. Wherever I bat, I have always wanted to make a difference. No.5 happens to be the place now.

"I have done well at No.4 in domestic but South Africa is a different story with world class players. Happy to bat wherever."

