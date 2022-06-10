STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand legend Ross Taylor hints at possible return to T20 cricket

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor is not averse to returning on the cricket field, albeit as a T20 player or as a coach.

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor, who retired from all forms of international cricket earlier this year, is not averse to returning to the cricket field, albeit as a T20 player or as a coach.

One of the most celebrated Blacks Caps player, Traylor, who was part of the side that defeated India in the World Test Championship final in England last year, was honoured in the Queen's Birthday honours earlier this week with a New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM), said on Friday "never say never to coaching", when asked if he was open to the role.

"Yeah, a bit of both (coaching and playing). You never say never to coaching but first and foremost I still love playing the game and want to try and play it as much as I can while I can," the 38-year-old Taylor said when asked by SENZ Mornings if he had any thoughts about coaching or playing in some areas.

Taylor is currently involved in Maori cricket and is looking at the lucrative T20 market to return to the cricket field.

"I'm looking forward to playing with Central Districts over the summer, there are a few tournaments that I've signed up to go to as well. I enjoy playing the game still and giving back to it in any way. I did miss the game a little bit the other day at Lord's (first Test between England and New Zealand), but there are also elements that I didn't miss and I guess made my decision content."

With former teammates such as Brendon McCullum (new England head coach) and Daniel Vettori (new assistant coach with Australia) having signed up lucrative contracts, Taylor said that while he wasn't thinking about coaching roles in the immediate future, he wouldn't rule them out completely.

"Probably not at the moment but I guess being a batting coach or a head coach, a lot of players I played with that I never thought would get into head coaching or be a coach in general (have taken that route)," he added.

"We just have to wait and see. I've been successful at one job, hopefully I have the passion to be successful at whatever I do after cricket as well."

