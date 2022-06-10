STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Africa's David Miller 'open to bat anywhere' for Proteas after win over India in first T20I

Top-knocks by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took South Africa to a seven-wicket over India, in the first T20I of the five-match series.

NEW DELHI: South Africa batter David Miller, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his match-winning inning of 64* runs against India on Thursday, said that he is 'open to bat anywhere' for his side.

"Belief (one thing that has transformed his career). Understanding winning more games and more consistency gives you more belief. I am pretty open to bat anywhere. Just want to make a difference," David Miller said in a post-match presentation.

"Obviously a lot of hard work has gone in over the last few years understanding my game a lot better. You need two players playing a part while chasing," he added.

Miller praised the Rassie van der Dussen for his blistering knock which guided Proteas to seven wickets win over the hosts. Van der Dussen smashed 75* off 46 balls while Miller scored 64* off 31 balls in a historical run chase.

"Rassie played phenomenally well at the back end with some big overs. Chuffed with the result. Just try and hang in there was the chat (With Rassie). He was trying to go but he wasn't getting it. Just about limiting dot balls and waiting for that loose ball," said Miller.

Talking about the match, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and Van der Dussen came in for the rescue. While van der Dussen struggled to play at the start, Miller continued his red-hot form and dominated Indian bowlers.

The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties.

With only four runs left to win in the last over, van der Dussen sent the very first delivery of Chahal for a boundary and claimed a historical seven-wicket victory, with five balls remaining.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya also played the quick-fire knock of unbeaten 31 off 12.

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

