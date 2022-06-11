Rishabh Pant rotated the bowlers 'poorly' in first T20I vs South Africa: Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has highlighted the "poor" captaincy of India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in the first T20I against South Africa.

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller helped South Africa to clinch a seven-wicket win over India, in the first T20I of the five-match series, here at Arun Jaitely Stadium on Thursday.

Kaneria was also surprised to see Hardik Pandya getting just one over in the match.

"India lost first T/20 against South Africa. Rishabh Pant leading the team in absence of KL Rahul as he is out of series due to injury,Pant lacked in captaincy defending 211, Pant rotated the bowlers poorly bringing Chahal in power-play not good option when Axar better option and rotation of fast bowler overs and giving Hardik just one over. Miller form continues as he was amazing in IPL for Gujrat Titans for lifting First trophy," Kaneria said on the KOO app.

Pant had got the chance to lead India after KL Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series. However, the wicket-keeper batter failed to impress his critics.

Coming to the game, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and van der Dussen came in for the rescue. The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties.

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.