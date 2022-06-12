STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Africa opt to bowl against India in second T20I

South Africa's Quinton de Kock (R) plays a shot as India's wicketkeeper captain Rishabh Pant watches during the first Twenty20 international cricket match. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CUTTACK: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday.

The Proteas made two changes to their XI after their wicketkeeper-batter and opener Quinton de Kock pulled out with a hand injury, bringing in Heinrich Klaasen who will do the duty behind the stumps.

South Africa also included Reeza Hendricks in place of Tristan Stubbs.

Trailing 0-1, the Rishabh Pant-led India remained unchanged.

Teams: India: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

