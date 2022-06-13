STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Root, Pope hit centuries as England trails New Zealand by 80 in second test

Root, currently the world's most in-form batter in test cricket, was still there at stumps on 163 not out to give England hope of coming out of the first innings with an unlikely lead.

Published: 13th June 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

England's Joe Root leaves the pitch 163 not out at the end of play during the third day of the second test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Joe Root and Ollie Pope made centuries Sunday to help England move to 473-5 and within sight of New Zealand's vast first-innings total of 553 on Day 3 of a second test that has turned into a batter's paradise at Trent Bridge.

Root, currently the world's most in-form batter in test cricket, was still there at stumps on 163 not out to give England hope of coming out of the first innings with an unlikely lead.

While Root is used to compiling centuries, this was his fourth in his last five test matches and the 27th of his career, Pope reached three figures for just the second time in four years in the England team and the first at home.

Pope's 145 beat his previous best score, the 135 not out against South Africa in January 2020, and justified the decision of England's new leadership to promote him to No.3 for this international summer.

Alex Lees (67) and Ben Stokes (46) chipped in with significant knocks and Ben Foakes was with Root on 24 not out at the close, with England trailing by 80.

England leads the three-match series 1-0 after a five-wicket win in the first test at Lord's last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ollie Pope Joe Root England vs New Zealand
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp