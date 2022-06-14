STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI doubles up pension of former players and umpires

The first-class players, who used to get Rs 15,000 will now get Rs 30,000 while former Test players, who get Rs 37,500, will now get Rs 60,000 and those with Rs 50,000 pension will get Rs 70,000.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On a day when the BCCI closed in on a 6 billion dollar media deal, the country's richest sporting body announced a hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and also former umpires.

The women internationals, who got Rs 30,000, will receive Rs 52,500 from now.

The first-class cricketers who retired before 2003 and get Rs 22,500 will now get Rs 45,000.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100 pc raise," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: "It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of.

The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over.

"The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution."

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said: "Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires.

"We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers."

