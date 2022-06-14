STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England batter Joe Root completes 10,191 runs in Test cricket, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar

England batter Joe Root completed 10191 Test cricket runs and surpassed former India batter Sunil Gavaskar's record of 10122 runs.

Published: 14th June 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

England batter Joe Root

England batter Joe Root (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NOTTINGHAM: England batter Joe Root completed 10191 Test cricket runs and surpassed former India batter Sunil Gavaskar's record of 10122 runs.

Root achieved this feat on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, here at Trent Bridge, where he smashed a total of 176 runs in England's first innings.

With this record, the England batter jumped to the 12th spot of the most runs in Test cricket tally, surpassing Gavaskar and Pakistan's Younis Khan. The tally is led by Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with a massive total of 15921 runs.

Coming to the second Test, New Zealand posted a target of 554 in the first innings after being put to bat first. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored 190 and 106 runs respectively. For England, James Anderson scalped three wickets while Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Jack Leach took two wickets each.

In return, England got bundled out at 539, with Trent Boult scalping five wickets and Michael Bracewell taking three. Coming to bat against, New Zealand ended Day 4 at 224/7 with Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry standing unbeaten at the crease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar Joe Root England England vs New Zealand England vs New Zealand Series England vs New Zealand Test Series
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp