New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham parts ways with Wellington Firebirds

By ANI

WELLINGTON: New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham parted ways with Wellington Firebirds after a four-year career.

Neesham was earlier excluded from New Zealand's central contract list for the 2022-23 season and currently does not have a domestic contract as well for the upcoming season.

"I've absolutely loved playing for Wellington over the last four years. I'm so proud to have been part of this team and am thankful to the group for welcoming me and seeing the vision we've wanted to create," said Neesham as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"We've had some serious fun and experienced some serious success, and I know that the most successful era of Wellington cricket isn't over yet, so I wish the team all the best for the future," he added.

After joining Wellington in the 2018-19 season, the 31-year-old played a key role in taking the side to their first Ford Trophy win that season, scoring 503 runs in 12 matches at an average of 62.87 and taking 13 wickets.

He was also instrumental in guiding Wellington to four domestic titles across three competitions - Ford Trophy in 2018-19, Plunket Shield in 2019, and back-to-back Super Smash titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

"Jimmy has been an integral part of the Wellington Firebirds side that has experienced much success over the last four seasons," Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell said.

"We've been so pleased to see Jimmy rediscover his love for the game since coming to Wellington and he has gone on to show that he is one of the most talented all-rounders in the game of cricket," he added.

Neesham recently completed his IPL 2022 stint with Rajasthan Royals and is currently with Northamptonshire in the T20 Vitality Blast.