STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Beating England in England was the main thing: Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar revealed that for the longest time, defeating England in their backyard was the main thing during his playing days.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar revealed that for the longest time, defeating England in their backyard was the main thing during his playing days, terming the rivalry between the two teams in Test cricket as 'bigger rivalry than any other'.

"For a long time in cricketing history, England v India, was a bigger rivalry than any other. We all wanted to beat England in England -- that was the main thing," said Gavaskar.

India and England will resume their fascinating Test cricket rivalry when they will take the field for the Edgbaston Test scheduled for July 1-5, with the visitors leading 2-1 from last year's series, when the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford was postponed on the morning of the match on September 10 due to fear of Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Gavaskar's comments come ahead of Sony Sports launching a docuseries titled 'Architects in White -- India Cricket in England', celebrates the architects of India's Test wins on English soil.

Similar sentiment was echoed by Chetan Sharma, former India pacer and current chairman of the senior men's selection committee. "Architects in White revisits the Test series against in England. Lord's is where I took a 5-wicket haul which played a big role in India registering their first-ever Test win at the venue. This was the revival of Chetan Sharma as this had come on the back of the Javed Miandad episode in Sharjah where I was hit for a six leading to India's loss."

The docuseries takes a trip down the memory lane in celebrating India's most historic Test wins against the nation that brought cricket to the country, recounting their Test wins over England in the last nine decades.

Former England captain David Gower felt that playing Test cricket against India unearthed the ultimate heroes. "In my playing days India had some great players -- Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and a whole host of names that add to the magic of these contests. The game is not just in white, it is in all sorts of colours. It is around the world, it is fascinating, it is glamorous. For people like me, it is the men in white, the Architects in White who are the absolute heroes."

Ex-England opener Nick Knight acknowledged that playing against India in Test cricket resembled to facing a nation on-field. "Playing against India, you felt you were not just playing against eleven players, you were playing against a nation. The support put a little bit of pressure on you as a player and you realise how iconic these games and these series were."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar India vs England
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp