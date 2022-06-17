STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Montfort shines for Freyer International 

Riding on Montfort’s 4 for 28, Freyer International defeated TDCA by nine wickets in the 52nd All-India YSCA Trophy.

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Marshall CC 182 in 29.4 ovs (Chandran 45, Kunnumal 35) bt Adam­bak­kam CC 112 in 25.4 ovs (Imran 38, Chandran 3/19, Rajan 3/27). TDCA 107 in 26 ovs (Karthikeyan 36, Montfort 4/28, Sayee 3/17) lost to Freyer International 108/1 in 14 ovs (Azaruddeen 64).

Perungalathur ride on Ram
S Ram Narayan’s unbeaten 97 helped Perungalathur CC to thrash Sridhar CC by 141 runs in a third division ‘B’ zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: III Division ‘B’: Perungalathur CC 334/8 in 50 ovs (Narayan 97 n.o., Subramani 80) bt Sridhar CC 193 in 39.3 ovs (Roobanraj 56, Manojkumar 3/31). Falcon CC 252/7 in 50 ovs (Prabhaker 100, Prasath 4/66) lost to Triplicane SC 255/8 in 49.3 ovs (Jain 64, Imran 50, SR Abiash 3/61). ICF SA 234/9 in 50 ovs (Ganesh 62, Aashish Srikrishnan 6/51) lost to Park Town RC 236/6 in 47 ovs (Avaikkarasan 88, Christoper 5/43). Prem CC 249/9 in 50 ovs (Kumar 45, Vaidyanathan 3/60) bt Sir Theagaraya RC 211 in 47.3 ovs (Praveen 4/44). Madras Aryan Club 236/9 in 50 ovs (Ananda 70, Soorya 5/64) lost to Bunts CC 237/6 in 47.5 ovs (Sadiqulameen 58).

