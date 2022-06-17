STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Too early to say whether I will be around for 50-over World Cup in India: Morgan

Morgan, 35, was the captain of the side that won the thrilling World Cup final in 2019 defeating New Zealand after the match ended in a tie at Lord's.

Published: 17th June 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan wipes the ball during a Twenty20 World Cup match. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan has said that while he wants to contribute to the team's cause, it would be too early to say whether he would be around to defend the 50-over World Cup, scheduled in India next year.

Morgan, 35, was the captain of the side that won the thrilling World Cup final in 2019 defeating New Zealand after the match ended in a tie at Lord's.

England begin their build-up to the mega-event with a three-match ODI series next week against the Netherlands, and Morgan said that while he has the country's best interest in mind, he is going to take his future as it comes.

"That's (ODI World Cup) a long way away. I need to get to the T20 World Cup first (this year in Australia). I'm going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body. Am I still contributing on and off the field, within the team?" Morgan was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.

"I will be as honest as I have been with everybody since I started the captaincy. At the moment, I still feel like I can contribute to a World Cup win. That's an important driver for me. I genuinely have the best interests of the team at heart," he added.

Morgan's main focus now is to assist new white-ball coach, Australia's Matthew Mott, to string together a side capable of winning the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year, and then set sights on the 50-over World Cup in October 2023.

England have included some stalwarts of the limited-over games, such as Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid among others, for the Dutch series and Morgan said it was to "grow that relationship" with the new coach.

"One of the reasons for having our senior guys here is to grow that relationship with the coach," he said. "We don't have many opportunities to do that with the likes of Stokes or Bairstow, and I think they are integral to big moments when you need leaders within a World Cup."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eoin Morgan 50 over World Cup World Cup
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp