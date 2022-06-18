Vignesh’s all-round effort helps TDCA enter semifinals  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-around display by Vignesh Yadav (3/30; 85) propelled TDCA to beat SICAL by four wickets in the 52 All-India YSCA trophy tournament played here on Friday. With this win, TDCA moved into the semifinals. Freyer International, Marshall CC, AGORC are the other three teams to make it to the last-four stage.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu Income Tax 181/6 in 25 ovs (J Kousik 76, Koushik Gandhi 40, G Vijay 33) bt Adambakkam CC 163 in 24.5 ovs (Suryaknth 50, Sanjay Srinivasan 37; M Prabhu 3/45). SICAL 194/8 in 30 ovs (M Eashwar 77; G Shailendar 3/12, Vignesh Yadav 3/30) lost to TDCA 199/6 in 28.1 ovs (Vignesh Yadav 85; Pavan 3/23). RKM Vivekananda College 159/7 in 30 ovs (Pratham 44, Vidyuth 32; Anthony Montfort 4/33) lost to Freyer International 160/2 in 20.1 ovs (Mohamed Azaruddeen 105 n.o). Marshall CC, Kochi 87 in 19.4 ovs (Suboth Bhati 4/30, Shantanu Kannan 3/11) lost to AGORC 91/2 in 7.5 ovs (Avinash 41 n.o, Vijay Bharathram 36).

Saisarvesh, Tejaswini win

S Saisarvesh (Sethu Bhaskara; U-15 boys) and Tejaswini G (Velammal; U-15 girls) emerged winners at the end of final round in the 44th FIDE chess Olympiad celebration-Tiruvallur district schools chess selection tournament, organised by Tiruvallur District Chess Association at Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Gummidipoondi. The duo will get the chance to visit the 44th FIDE chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram.

Final standings: U-15: Boys: Saisarvesh S (8/9); Arnav Maheshwari (7.5); Sooriya B Y (7.5). Girls: Tejaswini G (9/9); Lakshanaa R (8); Dhanyashree H (7).

Strong field for Chennai Open

Russian GM Savchenko Boris (ELO 2524) is the fancied player at the 13th Chennai Open International Grandmaster chess tournament for Sakthi group Dr N Mahalingam trophy.

This prestigious annual event, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association, is scheduled to be held from June 19 to 26. Apart from Boris, the other GMs in the fray are Fedorov Alexei (Belarus), Tran Tuan Minh (Vietnam), Stupak Kirill (Belarus), Nguyen Van Huy (Vietnam), Baghdasaryan Vahe (Armenia) and Ziatdinov Raset (USA). Around 270 players including 33 foreign candidates from 10 countries will be seen in action in the Rs 15 lakhs prize money event.

The Indian challenge will be spearheaded by Grandmasters Deepan Chakkravathy, Laxman RR and Karthikeyan P. This 10-round Swiss meet offers GM norm and International Master norm chances.