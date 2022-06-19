STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Rain stops play after hosts reach 28-2 in fourth over

Asked to bat first, India were 28 for two when the heavens opened up again as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were the two batters dismissed.

Published: 19th June 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 09:29 PM

Rain stops play during the 5th and final T20I match between India and South Africa, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Rain stops play during the 5th and final T20I match between India and South Africa, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Rain stopped play 3.3 overs into the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday. Asked to bat first, India were 28 for two when the heavens opened up again. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were the two batters dismissed.

Earlier, the players had entered the field of play when it started raining.It rained for close to 20 minutes, leaving the outfield soggy and reducing the match to 19-over-a-side contest.

