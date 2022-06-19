STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Series ends in 2-2 tie after rain washes out final match

The curtailed match did start at 7:50 pm but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Published: 19th June 2022 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj share the trophy after the 5th T20 match was washed out due to rain, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Indian captain Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj share the trophy after the 5th T20 match was washed out due to rain, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible. India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start. The curtailed match did start at 7:50 pm but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries. Kishan hit two sixes off Kehsav Maharaj's opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

Comments

