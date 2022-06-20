STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WI VS BAN: John Campbell hits winning six as West Indies beat Bangladesh in first test

Campbell accelerated his scoring rate on Sunday and finished the match with a six-over-long off against Najmul Hossain Shanto. He hit nine fours and one six in his 58 not out.

Phil Simmons (L), congratulates John Campbell (R), of West Indies, after winning on the fourth day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ANTIGUA: John Campbell smashed the winning six as West Indies needed only seven more overs to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first test on Sunday. West Indies finished on 88-3 after resuming the fourth day on 49-3 in its second innings and needing 35 more runs to clinch the series opener.

Jermaine Blackwood at the other end was undefeated on 26 after the pair came to their team's rescue with a fourth-wicket partnership of 79.

Out-of-form Bangladesh had given the hosts a scare on Saturday, at one stage reducing the West Indies to 9-3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. West Indies scored 265 in its first innings. Bangladesh had 103 and 245.

Bangladesh medium-pacer Khaled Ahmed, who took three wickets in 11 balls on day three, was unable to break through again. He finished with 3-27 from eight overs. The second and final test starts Friday.

