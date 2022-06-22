STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand's Covid outbreak worsens as opener Devon Conway tests positive

The batsman has started five days of isolation after taking his test in London on Wednesday evening. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Devon Conway leaves the field after losing his wicket during the second Test match between England and New Zealand in Trent Bridge. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: New Zealand are struggling with a worsening Covid-19 outbreak ahead of next week's third Test against England after Devon Conway became the latest member of the touring party to test positive.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell and two members of the backroom staff, Vijay Vallabh and Chris Donaldson, have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Conway and Bracewell should both be available to play in the final Test at Headingley, which starts on June 23.

"Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19 and has begun five days of isolation," a New Zealand statement said on Thursday.

"The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

"No replacement players are being sort at this stage."

New Zealand, the world Test champions, suffered a second successive five-wicket defeat against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, which gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Captain Kane Williamson missed the match in Nottingham after testing positive for Covid.

New Zealand have also lost pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, who suffered a lower back injury during the defeat in Nottingham.

