STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal to join Indian Test squad in England as cover for Rohit Sharma

Mayank Agarwal had missed out on making the 15-man squad for the game, starting July 1, but got an opportunity after KL Rahul got injured just ahead of the South Africa series.

Published: 27th June 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal (Photo | Mayank Agarwal Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opener Mayank Agarwal has been called up to join the Indian squad in the UK as cover for skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rendered doubtful for the Edgbaston Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rohit competed on the first day of the drawn warm-up game against Leicestershire before being placed under isolation.

He had tested positive in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

The 31-year-old Agarwal had missed out on making the 15-man squad for the game, starting July 1, but an opportunity has come his way as KL Rahul got injured just ahead of the South Africa series and now Rohit has contracted infection.

"Mayank is flying today as a cover for Rohit and if need be will be available for the Test match as UK Covid protocols don't require any quarantine period on landing if RT PCR test is negative," a BCCI source told PTI.

The fifth Test against England is from last year's incomplete series which got spilled to this season due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp.

India are leading the series 2-1.

Agarwal has featured in 21 Tests so far, scoring 1488 runs at an average of 41.33.

He last played five-day format against Sri Lanka in March at home.

In the two-Test series, he managed just 59 runs (33, 4, 22) in three innings.

He also fared poorly while leading Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, scoring 196 runs in 13 games.

His team finished sixth in the 10-team League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal Rohit Sharma cricket Test cricket Edgbaston Covid 19
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp