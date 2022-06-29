Have earned my place in the Indian team: Vihari

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

For Hanuma Vihari, part of only the Test team, opportunities have been few and far. Having got a chance to cement his place in the middle order, the 28-year-old knows every opportunity counts. Before leaving for the UK for the one-off Test against England, the right-hander played league cricket in Chennai to get into the groove. Excerpts from an interview.



How do you sum up your career so far?

It has been good. I've been part of the team for four years now. We have played some amazing series, especially overseas (England and Australia). It has been a privilege to be part of those, it will be remembered for a long time. I hope it will continue for years to come.



Yours has been a stop-start career. As a batter, how challenging is to keep the rhythm going?

It can get challenging. But whatever games I get to play, I try to do my best for the team and contribute as much as I can. You can't complain when you are playing for India because there is lots of competition. You take whatever opportunity that comes your way so you try to make that place your own. That is what I was trying to do for the last couple of years. Hopefully, going forward, I can cement my place.



How hard is it to wait?

I'd to struggle in domestic cricket for a long time. I've been performing consistently in the domestic circuit to make it to the national team. So I know how to be patient in terms of waiting for my opportunities. So that journey itself shows I have been waiting patiently for a chance by performing well for years together. I would say I've earned my place in the Indian team.



There was an opening in the middle order for the New Zealand series at home last year. But you weren't picked. Did that hurt you?

No, definitely not hurt. Obviously, I was disappointed. But again, it is something that is not in my control. Instead, I went to South Africa (with India A), got runs and made it to the team again. So that is all I can do it from my side — keep scoring runs as much as I can.



You prefer to take time and build your innings. Occupying the crease for long is a trait not many have in the modern game. How do you go about it?

I've been playing that way for as long as I remember. It comes out of habit because I've been playing that way since my early years. I don't like to throw my wicket away. It's something I take pride in... batting time and not giving away my wicket cheaply. Of course, you can get out to a low score to a good delivery, but you can't throw away your wicket. In cricket or be it any sport, you fail a lot of times and success is less compared to that. It is all about how you take those failures. If your mindset is not right or you are not in a good frame of mind, that is when I get disappointed. But, the Sydney knock was a turning point. I didn't get a lot of runs in that series, but that knock helped me gain confidence again. I feel at the end of the day, how many runs you make is all that matters.



When you are not getting opportunities or making runs, how do you keep your mind in a good space?

Once you gain experience, you will know how your mind works. I feel that is where domestic cricket comes into play because you go through a lot of situations and you are countering a variety of challenges each week in different conditions. You get into that space of mind where you are clear of what you should be doing. Sometimes whether it is the pressure of performing or in case you are tired physically, you won't get into that space of mind. But, I try as much as possible to get into that right mindset before a game. Also what you have done through the years also comes in handy.



How much did domestic cricket mold you as a cricketer? There are concerns that Indian batters don't play spin well anymore. Is it because you don't get to play quality spinners in the domestic circuit or what is the reason?

I think there are still good-quality spinners in the circuit. I don't agree when people say we don't play spin well. Because I feel it is a lot about playing different formats. You are playing more T20s and 50-overs and batters are not patient enough while playing spinners. You just need a shift in mentality while playing red-ball cricket. In long format, you still have to wait for the right ball to hit. Players are a little impatient these days because you are trying to score off every ball and hit spinners out of the attack. It is about playing the situation and picking the right shots. I still feel they have got the skill, it's just about what shot they want to play in that situation.



There was a lot of emphasis a few years ago in domestic circuit to produce pitches that help develop fast bowlers. You have captained teams in that period and do you see captains not using spinners as much as the past?

It depends on the spinners you have as well. When I played for Andhra, we have got limited resources in the spin department and at the same time, we have got good fast bowlers. And captains play to their strengths. So each team has different strengths. But like I said in domestic cricket, they tend to hit spinners out of the attack. So, captains tend to go with their fast bowlers more. That is the trend that is going on now. But I feel spinners with good skill -- there are a few in India -- are still around and come out on top.



Who are your go-to people, when you are down?

My mother. She not only understands me but also my game, my mentality. So whenever I'm feeling a little down or going through a low phase, I go talk to her. Not just cricket, but even about life. Cricket is something which is similar to what you are going through in your daily life. There are ups and downs and cricket teaches you a lot. So I go to my mom for advice.



Did she ever ask you to study?

She never said that. In fact, she always said, go after your passion or whatever your dreams are and are dedicated to it. She never forced me to do anything. When I told her, I want to play cricket, she was the first one to encourage me.



People around you say you have remained the same as a person over the last 20 years. The only change they say is you have stopped playing gully cricket…

The stardom doesn't get to me. Off cricket, I'm still a normal human being and you need to be yourself. Yes, I've had the privilege of playing for India, but it shouldn't change you as a person. You play this game because you love playing it and not for any stardom or money. These are bonuses and they shouldn't affect how you live.



You helped a lot of people during the second Coviv wave. And recently you donated Rs 5 lakh for an academy in Hyderabad. Have you always been generous off the field?

I've come from a modest family and I know what struggles it takes to play cricket. Especially in this day and age, it is a very expensive sport. But even off cricket, I empathise with people who are struggling. What we went through during the second Covid wave, it really touched my heart. I felt that was the time to give something to the society. The second Covid wave really affected me. I thought even if I could help one person, then I would be making a difference. And as a citizen of India, you need to have civic responsibility and help people in whatever way you can. And I try my level best.



You were getting a lot of requests. Were you taken aback?

The biggest thing I could give that period was time. You need that to build a structure so that more and more people will come forward and help. I had lot of volunteers who joined me and my wife. I'd trusted people working on each person's need. You don't need motivation to help people in difficult situations. There are so many who are ready to help financially as well. But you need to have structure in place and for that, I needed to give time. That was the biggest objective.



Did anyone come back to you later to thank?

There were lot of messages. And reading those, you really felt good because you were able to make a difference. When you help them and they have the gratitude to come back and thank you, it felt quite emotional. Of course, I was not expecting anything in return when I was helping, but when they extend that gratitude, it felt good.



Did you explore playing Country cricket this season?

Honestly, I tried a lot. But, I didn't get the chance. So I was happy playing in Bangladesh (Dhaka Premier League) and then coming back to Chennai and playing First Division is something I relish. My game develops a lot when playing here because there is the pressure when you are playing as professional. And the wickets and standard of cricket is quite good. In Dhaka, it is an entirely different structure. It helped me to get into the groove. Looking forward to the India tour now.