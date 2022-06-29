STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Africa limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of England tour due to injury

Bavuma will miss the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games against England, two T20s against Ireland, and the three-test series against England.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of next month's tour to England on Wednesday with a left elbow injury. Bavuma will miss the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games against England, two T20s against Ireland, and the three-test series against England.

Bavuma was injured in this month's T20 series in India. He needs eight weeks to recover from the injury, Cricket South Africa said. Keshav Maharaj will fill in for Bavuma as ODI captain and David Miller will stand in as T20 captain.

Dean Elgar is the Proteas' regular test captain but Bavuma is an important top-order batsman for the test team. CSA has also recalled 32-year-old batsman Rilee Rossouw to the T20 squad. He last played for South Africa in 2016 before taking up a contract and a Kolpak deal with English county side Hampshire.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the ODI games but is part of the T20 and test squads. Young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee received his first call-up and is included in the T20 squad. The tour starts July 19 with the first ODI at Durham.

The test series will be played in late August and early September at the end of the two-month tour. The tests will be at Lord's, Old Trafford and the Oval.

Comments

