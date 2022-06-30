STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Delhi HC restrains unauthorised broadcast of India-England cricket series

The court also restrained the distribution platform operators from making available to the public any unauthorized and unlicensed broadcast of the copyrighted content.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has restrained 39 rogue websites from hosting or streaming the upcoming India-England International Cricket Series in violation of the broadcasting rights held by SONY TEN Network channels Justice Sanjeev Narula noted that the Plaintiff -- Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited which owns and operates the 'SONY TEN Network' of channels -- has exclusive media rights over the sporting event and has made out a prima facie case in its favour for protection against the illegal transmission, broadcasting, communication, telecast and unauthorised distribution of any event, match, footage, etc concerning the series.

The court also restrained the distribution platform operators from making available to the public any unauthorized and unlicensed broadcast of the copyrighted content on the local channels and directed the central government to issue necessary directions calling upon various ISPs, in general, to block access to the websites of rogue websites as well as their mirror/redirect/alphanumeric versions Justice Narula said that the balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and it is likely to suffer irreparable loss and injury if an injunction is not granted in its favour and directed the internet service providers to block access to these websites.

"Defendants No.1 to 39 (f1.mylivecricket.live and others) are restrained from, in any manner, hosting, streamlining, reproducing, distributing, making available to the public and/or communicating to the public or facilitating the same on their websites through the internet in any manner whatsoever, any cinematograph work, content, programme, and show or event in which the Plaintiff has copyright," said the court in its interim order dated June 29.

"Defendants No.40 to 57 (distribution platform operators) and 92 (unknown person) are restrained from, in any manner to host, stream, reproduce, distribute, broadcast, make available to the public and/or communicate to the public any unauthorized and unlicensed reproduction or broadcast on the local channels or through other means of various copyrighted content, including but not limited to the matches of the said sporting events through cable network," the court added.

India-England International Cricket Series 2022 is scheduled from July 1, 2022, to July 17, 2022.

The tournament consists of one test match, three Twenty20 matches, and three One-Day International matches.

The plaintiff told the court that it holds an exclusive license concerning television and media rights from England and Wales Cricket Board Limited (ECB) to broadcast/communicate the sporting event to the public in the territories of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and the Maldives.

The plaintiff said that its lawsuit was initiated against the websites that are habitual defaulters and that the unauthorized broadcast of the matches would result in losses to it as well as the government in terms of revenue collected through taxes which is not recovered /recoverable from these pirated websites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-England cricket series Delhi HC Illegal broadcast
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp