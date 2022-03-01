STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's WC: Sophie Devine shines as New Zealand defeat Australia in warm-up

Devine sent an ominous warning to the rest of the field, finishing with an unbeaten 161 from just 117 balls, chasing down the mammoth target inside 44 overs.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine .

By ANI

LINCOLN [New Zealand]: New Zealand's top-order had Australia rattled at Lincoln Green, with Sophie Devine leading the way in a chase of 322 in a warm-up fixture ahead of the 50-over World Cup on Tuesday.

Devine sent an ominous warning to the rest of the field, finishing with an unbeaten 161 from just 117 balls, chasing down the mammoth target inside 44 overs.

While Australia captain Meg Lanning tried and tested nine of her chargers with the ball, no bowler was able to stem the flow of runs.

Alana King (1/48) claimed the only wicket for the Aussies, removing Suzie Bates (63), who had already set the chase up for the White Ferns with her captain.

Devine was joined by Amelia Kerr (92* from 75 balls), as the tournament hosts bludgeoned astonishing 48 boundaries.

Earlier, Hannah Rowe's 4/49 (10) was an outlier in a batting-heavy day of action, ruining Australia's middle order charge in the death overs. Rowe removed Tahlia McGrath for a duck, and curtailed Ash Gardner's charge, albeit after making 60 from 32 balls.

Australia fell three balls short of batting their allotted overs, posting 321. Six of Australia's bowlers went for over a run a ball, as New Zealand coasted to victory.

Brief Scores: Australia 321 all out (Meg Lanning 87, Ashleigh Gardner 60; Hannah Rowe 4-49); New Zealand 325/1 (Sophie Devine 161*, Amelia Kerr 92*; Alana King 1-48). 

