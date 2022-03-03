STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abey Kuruvilla to be BCCI's new General Manager

Kuruvilla has played 10 Tests for India and his appointment was ratified during BCCI's Apex Council Meeting on Wednesday. 

Published: 03rd March 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian speedster Abey Kuruvilla

Former Indian speedster Abey Kuruvilla( File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the charge as Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new General Manager.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed this development to ANI. "Yes, Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the reins as BCCI's new General Manager," said the source.

Earlier this year, Kuruvilla's tenure as the national selection committee member got over and now he will take up the role of BCCI General Manager. This General Manager position was vacant after Dhiraj Malhotra stepped down.

