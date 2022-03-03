STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision Review System to be available at all matches of women's World Cup 

The ICC on Thursday said that the March 4 to April 3 showpiece will be the most widely distributed women's cricket event of all time with unprecedented coverage.

Cricket World Cup.(Photo | Twitter,@AusWomenCricket)

By PTI

DUBAI: The Decision Review System (DRS) will be available at all matches of the ICC Women's World Cup which begins on Friday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

This is the second time DRS is being used in the women's World Cup.

The system was used in the 2017 edition in England.

"The Decision Review System (DRS) will be available at all matches," the world body said in a release.

"All matches of the prestigious tournament will be covered live by broadcast partners around the world, who will access a fully produced world feed programme from ICC TV using a minimum of 24 cameras at each of the six venues.

" Hosts New Zealand face West Indies in the tournament opener in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

"Women's cricket has made rapid progress in the past few years, and I have been following it very keenly. The world's best have converged in New Zealand and I'm sure there are lots of thrills in store in the coming weeks," fomer England men's team captain and one of the commentators, Nasser Hussain said.

