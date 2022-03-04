STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

From a non-starter to Test captain, Rohit Sharma's journey to the top

Rohit's promotion in this format has been like watching a race leader lap a backmarker after being said backmarker for years.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

India's Test captain Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rohit Sharma. India Test captain. Has a nice ring to it. At some level, this was going to be inevitable the moment Virat Kohli stepped down. At another level, Rohit's promotion in this format has been like watching a race leader lap a backmarker after being said backmarker for years. Even as late as last year, questions were being asked of his place.

Decent but not good enough. That stinging criticism post his Brisbane dismissal in January 2021 (miscued a lofted shot off Nathan Lyon to long-on after scoring 44 off 74) felt like a watershed moment. On commentary, Sunil Gavaskar called it 'irresponsible'. "Unbelievable. Why? Why? Why?" he thundered.

In the post-day press conference, Rohit had defended it. "It is not coming out of nowhere," he had said.

"It is a shot that I play. And I have played it very well in the past... yes, when it looks like that, it looks bad, but that is something I don't think too much into. Of course, I like to make it count and make it big but having said that there is a process which I like to follow, and the process is obviously to make sure that once I am in I am on top of the bowlers and that I am trying to keep the pressure on the opposition bowlers."

Even if a few of the critics believed that he didn't deserve a place in the side then, the 34-year-old is now firmly one of the first names on the teamsheet. Among openers (minimum 10 Tests) since the beginning of 2020, his average of 47.68 is the sixth-best.

Among Indian batters (minimum 10 Tests), it's the best by a considerable margin. And he has cemented his spot not by buckling down but by transferring pressure back onto the bowlers, just like he said he would.

In an era that's been notoriously hard for batting, he has made six scores of 50 or above (two 100s) in 21 innings. His starts - he's seventh-best for balls faced as an opener in the same time period - have contributed towards winning Test(s) in every series.

His last 12 months with the bat has given Rohit this opportunity of being India's 35th Test captain. One can even argue that the team management may have erred in not a) giving the job to somebody younger like Jasprit Bumrah and b) having a different red-ball skipper. But it's rich recognition for somebody who has taken the scenic route to finally belong at this level. It was particularly fascinating to listen to Rohit's Test journey in his own words at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"What target should I set for me?" Rohit asked. "I am happy with 40 (43). I don't have regrets. Quite a few injuries, quite a few ups and downs, but that goes on in life and in cricket. You will never get a smooth ride in cricket. The ups and downs will teach you a lot. Now I don't have personal targets that I have to do this, I have to do that. In front of me is a big job..."

That's a very self-aware response. When he made his debut against West Indies in Kolkata in 2012, Virat Kohli was playing his 19th Test. On Friday morning, Kohli will be walking out for his 100th. Put it this way: Kohli has almost played 2x the number of Tests (81) Rohit has (42) since the latter's debut.

Now, though, as Rohit says, there's no time for regrets. The job on hand is to take forward Kohli's red-ball legacy forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India test cricket India Test captain
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp