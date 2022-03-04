STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Virat Kohli joins legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.

Published: 04th March 2022 02:49 PM

Indian batsman Virat Kohli

Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)

By ANI

MOHALI: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone during his historic 100th Test match as he became the sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs for India. His milestone came against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test match here at the PCA IS Bindra stadium.

Virat Kohli joins legends like Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781) and Virender Sehwag (8,586) who amassed 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket for India.

Virat Kohli has struck 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries en route to his 8,000 runs in the longer format of the game with the highest score of 254 not out.

