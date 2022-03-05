STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Has revealed all the details to  BCCI probe committee: Wriddhiman Saha

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

India Test wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha

India Test wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has alleged that he was intimidated by a journalist for not giving an interview, on Saturday said he has revealed all the details to a BCCI committee probing the matter.

A three-member committee on Saturday met Saha here on Saturday to probe into the 37-year-old's allegations against the unnamed journalist.

"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee here.

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter.

It all began after the 37-year-old was ignored for the ongoing Sri Lanka series.

Saha, in an outburst, revealed some classified dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid.

He said that he was told by Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things.

The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore.

Saha has recently been demoted to Group C of the BCCI central contracts list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wriddhiman Saha BCCI committee BCCI Probe
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp