STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lankan cricketers pay tribute to late Shane Warne 

Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game who made the world fall in love with spin bowling, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Published: 05th March 2022 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

A tribute for cricket legend Shane Warne is displayed on the big screens at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 5, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Glowing tributes continued to pour in for late Shane Warne with former Sri Lankan cricketers joining the world fraternity in mourning the sudden demise of the Australian spin legend.

Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game who made the world fall in love with spin bowling, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

He is survived by two daughters and a son.

The biggest tribute came from Arjuna Ranatunga who often had clashed with the late Australian on the field and had war of words off it.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the sudden demise of one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen," Ranatunga said.

"Shane and I had a very confrontational and a competitive relationship on the field but we also had immense mutual respect for each other."

Former opener Sanath Jayasuriya also expressed his shock at the tragic death of the spin legend.

"Absolute shock and sadness at the passing away of a true icon, Shane Warne the wizard of spin RIP, we will miss you," he said.

Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara was also in disbelief to hear the tragic news.

"Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about Shane Warne legend and friend, just can't believe it," Sangakkara tweeted.

Batting great and another former captain Mahela Jayawardena also expressed his condolence.

"One of the greatest in our generation, shocked and sad to hear the news.

RIP Shane", Jayawardena tweeted.

Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa also joined in the cricketers to pay tribute to late Warne.

"Saddened to hear the untimely death of the veteran Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

The mark you leave in the hearts of cricket fans will remain for decades," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane Warne Arjuna Ranatunga Sanath Jayasuriya Kumar Sangakkara Mahela Jayawardena
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp