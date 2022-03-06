STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside three days in first Test

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shone with the bat and ball as he snared nine wickets in the match to complement his 175 not out.

Published: 06th March 2022

Ravindra Jadeja(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: India completed a comprehensive innings and 222-run victory over Sri Lanka inside three days in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series here on Sunday.

India shot Sri Lanka out for 178 in 60 overs in their second innings after the visitors were asked to follow-on.

Sri Lanka had scored 174 in their first innings in reply to India's 574 for 8 declared.

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India, also took four wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings while senior pacer Mohammed Shami got two.

Sri Lanka continued with their batting flop show as they did just a tad better than their first innings score with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella top-scoring with 51 not out.

Their best partnership was the 49-run stand for the fourth wicket between Angelo Mathews (28) and Dhananjaya de Silva (30).

The second and last Test -- a day/night affair -- will start on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Brief scores:

India: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs.

Sri Lanka: 174 all out and 178 all out in 60 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 51 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/47, Ravindra Jadeja 4/46).
 

