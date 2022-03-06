STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test Match: India bowl out Sri Lanka for 174, take first-innings lead of 400

Published: 06th March 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin(Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By PTI

MOHALI: India bowled out Sri Lanka for 174 on the third day of the opening Test to take a mammoth 400-run first-innings lead here on Sunday. 

Sri Lanka, who resumed at their overnight score of 108 for four, could add only 66 runs for the loss of the remaining six wickets.

Pathum Nissanka, who was unbeaten on 61, was the top scorer for the visitors while Charith Asalanka pitched in with 29.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (5/41) was the pick of the bowlers for India while Ravichandran Ashwin (2/49) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/36) also played their part in wrapping up the Sri Lankan innings.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 174 all out in 65 overs (Pathum Nissanka 61 not out, Charith Asalanka 29; Ravindra Jadeja 5/41).

