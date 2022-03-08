STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj drops to fourth, Australia skipper Meg Lanning rises to second

Lanning is now just one and 15 rating points away from the top spot that's currently occupied by her teammate Alyssa Healy.

Published: 08th March 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batswoman Mithali Raj (L) and Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning

Indian batswoman Mithali Raj (L) and Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

DUNEDIN: The first five games of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 have caused a lot of movement in the latest update of the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning climbed up two spots in the latest women's rankings for ODI batters. She is now just one and 15 rating points away from the top spot that's currently occupied by her teammate Alyssa Healy.

Lanning was in sublime form in the first game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against England, smashing 86 in 110 balls seven fours and a six, which helped Australia post a massive total of 310. They eventually won the game in the last over by 12 runs.

The Player of the Match from the game, Rachael Haynes, who slammed a brilliant 130 of 131, climbed six spots and broke into the top 10 to occupy the No.7 spot in the rankings. The other centurion from the game - England's Nat Sciver rose five spots to No.6.

On the other hand, Mithali Raj has dropped to the fourth spot. Hayley Matthews of West Indies made considerable gains across the board in the rankings for batters, bowlers as well as all-rounders. She was the Player of the Match in West Indies' three-run heist against New Zealand - she scored a brilliant 119 to set a target of 260 for the White Ferns and then accounted for the wickets of the in-form Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday.

Matthews broke into the top 5 in the all-rounders' list, climbing six spots to No.4 and rose a massive 12 spots to No.20 for batters and three spots No.10 for bowlers.

Among the other players that moved up the rankings were South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka, whose four-for against Bangladesh in the opening game helped her rise a spot to No.6. In addition, the Indian pair of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar - who added 122 for India's seventh wicket to lift them from 114-6 against Pakistan both moved up to their career-best positions with the bat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Womens ODI Rankings ICC ODI Rankings Meg Lanning Mithali Raj Womens cricket Rachael Haynes Alyssa Healy
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp